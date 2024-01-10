Silent Hill 2 Dev Drops Major Hint at 2024 Release

The studio behind the upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2 has dropped another big hint about the horror classic potentially launching in 2024. This past week, PlayStation spotlighted Silent Hill 2 in a new video that featured a variety of other games that were slated to release this year. Following the video's publishing, Konami itself didn't go on to confirm that the SH2 remake would launch in 2024 but instead told fans to wait for more information at a later time. Now, based on a new statement from the boss in charge at Bloober Team, it very much sounds like the game is going to arrive before this year comes to a close.

In a statement published by Bankier.pl, Bloober Team president Piotr Babieno said that marketing for Silent Hill 2 is expected to "start very soon." Babieno didn't provide any additional specifics on this matter, but he added that Konami is the one that is "developing a promotional campaign" for the game. Based on this statement, it implies that news for Silent Hill 2 is about to ramp up greatly, which would put the game on track to release at a time in 2024.

Currently, there's still very little associated with Silent Hill 2 that has been disclosed overall. Following the game's initial reveal trailer back in 2022, Konami chose to go completely silent on the project throughout 2023. As a result, fans still haven't seen any gameplay footage from the remake just yet which has left them with more questions than answers. Fortunately, it sounds as though this silence won't be continuing much longer.

For the time being, all that's known with certainty is that Silent Hill 2 is in the works for PlayStation 5 and PC. Although it will only be coming to PS5 consoles at launch, the game is only an exclusive for this platform for a period of 12 months. After that time, it's feasible that Silent Hill 2 could also come to Xbox and Nintendo hardware, although Konami has yet to confirm anything of the sort just yet.