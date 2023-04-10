Silent Hill 2 Remake Release Date Announcement Potentially Coming Soon

It looks like Konami and developer Bloober Team could be laying the groundwork to announce the release date of the upcoming remake of Silent Hill 2. When this new iteration of the classic survival-horror game was unveiled last year, Konami didn't specify when it would be arriving. Outside of confirming the remake's release on PlayStation 5 and PC, the only other thing that we've seen of Silent Hill 2 was shown in its initial reveal trailer. Fortunately, for those that have been eager for more news, it seems like a major announcement could be on the horizon.

Spotted by gaming insider Dusk Golem recently, some new activity on the Silent Hill 2 Steam page has suggested that Konami and Bloober Team could be gearing up to reveal the remake's launch date. Previously, Silent Hill 2 was listed as "TBA" on Steam when it comes to its release date, but this has since been altered and now reads "Coming Soon". Although this might not seem like a major change, it informs fans that Konami is clearly toying around with the Steam page for Silent Hill 2 behind the scenes.

As Dusk Golem went on to note, this "Coming Soon" signifier on Steam can often be used to cover up the actual release date, which Konami might now be sitting on. Even though it's impossible to glean at this very moment when Silent Hill 2 might be hitting store shelves, all of this activity implies that more information on Silent Hill 2 might finally be coming about in the very near future.

(1/3)HEY Y'ALL, WANNA' BIG NOTHING "HAPPY" BURGER SILENT HILL 2 REMAKE UPDATE THAT'S PROBABLY NOTHING, BUT KINDA SOMETHING, BUT NOTHING?

The Silent Hill 2 Store Page updated about 3 hours ago, & publicly went from "TBA" to "Coming Soon"https://t.co/XSANyLnKje

WHY DOES IT MATTER? — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) April 6, 2023

As mentioned before, Silent Hill 2 currently doesn't have a release date, let alone a release window. For now, fans continue to hold out hope that SH2 will end up coming to PS5 and PC at some point in 2023. If this were to happen, it would certainly make 2023 rife with survival-horror remakes as both Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 have already received remakes of their own in the early months of this year.

Are you excited to see more of Bloober Team's remake of Silent Hill 2? And when do you think that this new edition of the classic title will finally release? Be sure to let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

