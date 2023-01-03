Silent Hill 2 Remake Team Reveals Ways the Original Game Will Change

Silent Hill 2 is the latest of many horror games to get the remake treatment, and like others, this redone version of the original game will differ in more than just graphics and performance. In Silent Hill 2's case, Bloober Team, the developer handling the remake for Konami, shared recently some of the ways they plan to change the game compared to the original that released over 20 years ago.

Bloober Team spoke to Lords of Gaming recently about the work on the Silent Hill 2 remake as well as the development of Layers of Fear, the latest game in Bloober Team's own horror series. The developer naturally dodged the initial question about when the game would release seeing how it doesn't yet have a release date, but Bloober Team head of production Kacper Michalski was a bit more forthcoming with info about what the remade version of Silent Hill 2 will look like compared to the original.

"The town of Silent Hill has been reworked using state-of-the-art technology, and all creatures have been recreated with more eerie visuals," Michalski said. "The creatures' battle AI has also been enhanced to keep gamers on their toes. In addition to visuals and sound, the story experience is a focal point. We have delved into the emotional expression of every character, including the main character James, while respecting the acclaimed scenario of the original story."

Piotr Babieno, the CEO of Bloober Team, shared comments back when the game was first announced to say that the developer and Konami would "set new standards for the genre and deliver an unforgettable experience for the next generation of fans." Some people, however, have been skeptical of Bloober Team's involvement with the project based on how past games like The Medium have been received.

Beyond the Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami has multiple projects in the works that are related to the Silent Hill series. According to recent rumors, some of those haven't even been announced yet with Konami supposedly having around eight different Silent Hill projects in the works.