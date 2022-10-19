New Silent Hill Projects Leak Ahead of Stream

Konami's Silent Hill stream is having a pretty rough time already following leaks that revealed several different projects ahead of the stream's start. From YouTube descriptions to keywords embedded within the video page to copyright claims, there have already been references made to things like remakes or remasters, something that appears to be a new game, platforms these games will be available on, and perhaps news on a new movie.

One of the most comprehensive looks at the projects to be talked about during the stream was shared via a look at the tags applied to the YouTube video. Users have extracted those tags and shared them online for others to see. "Silent Hill 2," "PlayStation," "Steam," "Ascension," "Return to Silent Hill," and more were all phrases seen in those tags. "Ascension" is believed so far to be a new game while "Return to Silent Hill" is suspected to perhaps relate to the movie, though it could be a broader campaign for the long-awaited return of the Silent Hill series overall.

While it's worth noting that "Xbox" was not among the platforms referenced in the tags, without seeing the stream and its announcements, it's a bit early to cross off any platforms. It was interesting to see, however, that the original YouTube description for this video referenced "Silent Hill 2 PlayStation Store." That was since edited out of the description, but not before people took notice of it and speculated as to whether some of these projects would be exclusive to the PlayStation platform.

So I did a test run for my stream tomorrow and Wait a Sec . Silent Hill 2 Part 1 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 wait what ? pic.twitter.com/JrQclGJ0wc — SHN Survival Horror Network ® by G and S ❤️‍🔥 (@SHNHorror) October 18, 2022

Finally, there's reason to believe that some of these new projects that may included remakes or remasters may be released a bit differently than they were before. The horror-focused Twitter account SHNHorror tweeted that it'd run a test stream in preparation for the Silent Hill broadcast, but that stream received a copyright notice. The copyrighted content that triggered the claim was something called "Silent Hill 2: Part 1" which does not exist as far as anyone knows, so it reasons that we could hear something about a multipart remake of Silent Hill 2 during this stream.

Whatever the outcome is with this very leaky presentation, we'll know the full details soon enough. Konami's Silent Hill stream is scheduled to get underway on Wednesday at 2 p.m. PT, though the placeholder for the stream says it'll start presenting something 10 minutes prior to that start time that was initially announced.