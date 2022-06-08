New Silent Hill Movie Possibly Coming in 2023

✖

A new Silent Hill movie may be coming very soon, much to the surprise of many. The Silent Hill franchise is one of the most revered horror IP in gaming next to Resident Evil. As such, Hollywood wasted no time trying to get a big screen adaptation of the series into theaters. The first film made about $100 million on a $50 million budget, meaning it wasn't a massive hit, but was enough for Hollywood to try again. A sequel was made about six years later and was a critical and financial bomb, seemingly killing any idea of a future for Silent Hill outside of gaming. Shortly after that, Silent Hill also went quiet on the gaming front after Hideo Kojima's Silent Hill game was canceled.

With that said, a third movie appears to be on the way. In 2020, Silent Hill director Christophe Gans teased that he was penning a script for a new entry in the series. When speaking to French magazine Jeuxvideo, Gans stated that his new Silent Hill movie could be releasing in 2023 and that he worked to update the movie from his first entry in the series, as horror has evolved. He even compared the series to The Twilight Zone, which could give an idea of the type of film Gans is making.

"The script for a new Silent Hill movie that is totally independent from the two previous movies made and respects the way Silent Hill has evolved", said Gans. "Most of the time, these are stand-alone stories. Silent Hill is a bit like Twilight Zone, the Fourth Dimension, a place where anything and everything can happen. I worked on a new Silent Hill which is a Silent Hill of the year 2023 since the film would be released next year, in 2023, and not a Silent Hill as I imagined it in 2006. It is a Silent Hill for today's audiences while being ultra respectful of the saga. I am aware that Silent Hill is a very great video game franchise and a work of art in the noble sense of the term."

As of right now, there's no official word on who else is involved in this movie, when exactly it will release, and so on. It's possible that the new Silent Hill will be released on a streaming service, as it seems like a series that could perform better on there as opposed to in a theater. Only time will tell, but it would make sense as Konami is apparently gearing up for new Silent Hill games.

