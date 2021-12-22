Silent Hill Tease Clarified by Guillermo del Toro

Earlier this month during The Game Awards, famed film director Guillermo del Toro made some new comments that led some fans to believe that a new Silent Hill game from Hideo Kojima could be in the works. Previously, del Toro and Kojima collaborated on Silent Hills before the project was later scrapped by Konami following Kojima’s departure from the company in 2015. Despite the fact that the game has now been canned for over six years, many have continued to hope that Silent Hills could one day end up re-emerging. Unfortunately, del Toro has now made clear that the comments he made during The Game Awards weren’t indicative of a revival.

In a new conversation on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, del Toro was asked about whether or not he was teasing anything tied to Silent Hill during The Game Awards. In short, del Toro made it clear that he wasn’t, and he was instead just trying to have some fun. “Not at all. Look, it’s just one of those things in my life that makes no sense. But I kind of just wanted to tickle the ribs of Konami a little bit,” he explained. He went on to say that he still regrets that Silent Hills never came to fruition, largely because he had so much hope for it. “I don’t understand, that was so perfect,” he said of the canceled title. “The match, what we were going to do, was so enthralling.”

Despite Silent Hills getting shut down by Konami, del Toro still had nothing but good things to say about his time working with Kojima. “But Kojima is one of the guys that is a filmmaker. […] I love talking to filmmakers and storytellers,” he said. Despite this love for the Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator, del Toro also acknowledged that he doesn’t see himself working in video games again. “Gaming, as a storytelling exercise, fascinates me,” del Toro said. “I would not develop a game again because I’m the albatross of video gaming. But I am very intrigued by the devices and how you learn them.”

At this point in time, it remains to be seen if Konami is actually working on a new Silent Hill game. While rumors and reports have continued to circle for years at this point, all of this conjecture has never resulted in a new installment in the series actually being announced. Perhaps if we’re lucky, though, 2022 will end up being the year in which the beloved horror franchise ends up making a return.