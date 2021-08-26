Skate 4 Release Confirmed for PC

✖

Even though the game itself was revealed over a year ago, there's still essentially nothing that we know about Skate 4, which is the tentative title of the next entry in the beloved skating series from Electronic Arts. Despite having so little information to go off of, though, developer Full Circle did confirm one lingering question that many fans have had since the game was first announced in 2020.

Unveiled via the official Skate Twitter account today, it was announced that Skate 4 will be receiving a release on PC. If you're wondering why this is such a big deal, essentially, the Skate franchise has never come to PC in the past. Skate, Skate 2, and Skate 3 all released solely on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 when they each arrived over a decade ago. While some fans have found a way to make the games playable on PC via mods and emulation, this will be the first mainline Skate entry that has actually come to the PC platform directly from EA.

As mentioned, news on Skate 4 has largely been nonexistent over the past year. Earlier this summer, Full Circle did release a brief video for the game that essentially informed fans that it's in the thick of development on the project right now. In addition, many longtime fans and influencers who have been associated with the franchise were revealed to have been serving as consultants on the game so that the studio can help gauge feedback. While no gameplay of Skate 4 was shown in this video, it was revealed that the game itself is in a playable state internally. As for when we might see that footage, Full Circle and EA haven't announced just yet.

Skate 4 still doesn't have a release window of any sort, but it seems likely that we should begin to hear more about this project as we head into 2022. Whenever the game does end up hitting store shelves, a launch on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms should come to fruition.

So how do you feel about this confirmation of Skate 4 coming to PC? And when do you think we might begin to see more of the game in action? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.