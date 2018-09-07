Skyblivion Team Offers New Weapon Sneak Peek

In case you couldn’t tell, we really love fan-passion projects. There are so many ambitious endeavors out there, especially so in the world of total conversion mods.

One of our favourites, and one that we can’t help but to share ever little step of progress, is the highly anticipated Skyblivion mod that expands upon the world of Tamriel through the efforts of an incredibly driven team of fans and talented developers. Though the latest update was small in size, the sneak peek at the Ebony bow rework looks too phenomenal not to share:

So it may not be another in-depth trailer showing off incredible landscapes, but it is exciting to see even the smaller – more overlooked – steps of progress! To see all of the individual weapon reworks is incredible – these small details add up to an enthralling bigger picture – one that any Elder Scrolls fan can enjoy!

In other news, did you know that the team behind Skyblivion is now hiring? At the time this article was written, the team is currently looking for a texture artist that would also be willing to play test. The requirements? All applicants must have experience with Substance Designer, Substance Painter, Photoshop, and Quixel.

Though it is volunteer based, it’s a great way for aspiring developers to work with a team and build up that portfolio. A lot of developers got their start in the industry through these amazing fan projects and the upside? You get to be a part of something magical.

Needless to say, we’re excited. Each update has been exciting, a closer look at what this team is working so hard to achieve. From environment re-designs, to entirely new material – one this is for certain, when this bad boy goes live, that wait will have been more than worth it.

To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here. You can also sound of about your thoughts on this incredible project in the comment section below!

