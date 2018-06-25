The First Official ‘The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’ Female Dragonborn Statue is Here

You’ve seen the cosplay, now own the statue! Indeed, the “first ever” female Dragonborn statue that’s been officially licensed by Bethesda is now available as part of ThinkGeek’s Modern Icons statue collection!

A statue featuring a female Dovahkiin is long overdue, and this 9 1/4-inch exclusive is a pretty fantastic first installment. It packs quite a bit of detail for a statue that clocks in at only $50, and the dragon tail curling up from the mountain around her feet is a nice touch. You can order one for yourself right here, and we would expect these to sell extremely well – so grab one while you can.

With any luck, the success of this statue will spawn female representations of different races and armor featured in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The official description / features for the statue are available below, along with a video that will give you a closer look at the detail.

“Even though many of us choose to Fus Ro Dah as a female Dovahkiin, there hasn’t been a lot of mass-produced representation of that option out there. So after we carried a Dragonborn figure and variant that sold well, we thought, “You know, we here at ThinkGeek World Domination HQ could aim to fix that discrepancy ourselves.”

“We bring you the first ever licensed statue representation of the Dragonborn as a woman. Standing over 9″ tall, this figure looks like her blades are ready for battle. Which is good, because there appears to be a dragon’s tail curling up from the mountain around her feet.”

• The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Female Dragonborn Statue

• Officially-licensed Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation

• Available exclusively at ThinkGeek and GameStop

• Part of the Modern Icons Statue Collection

• Designed using the same digital files used to create the game

• Materials: PVC

• Imported

• Dimensions: 9 1/4″ tall (7 1/4″ statue on a 2″ base) x 4″ diameter base

• Weight: 10 oz.

Speaking of exclusive Bethesda merch, here’s your best look yet at the new / old Pip-Boy from Fallout 76! More specifically, you’re looking at the official Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI Self-Assembly Construction Kit from The Wand Company / Bethesda which is available to pre-order at GameStop right now for $149.99. (It’s also available from GameStop’s ThinkGeek site). Shipping is expected in November 2018.

This officially licensed Fallout 76 Pip-Boy 2000 Mk VI replica was designed using 3D geometry from Bethesda’s design studio, and it is suitable for both cosplay and display. It appears that no detail was spared. In fact, the “buttons press, knobs turn, the radio dial ‘tunes’ and the holotape player ejects a holotape just like it does in the game.”

