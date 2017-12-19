Grab A SNES Classic Edition And Extra Controller From GameStop For The Holiday

Have you been looking for a SNES Classic Edition this holiday season? Hey, most of us have, and despite Nintendo pumping out more quantities of the all-in-one console, it’s been tough to come by. But leave it to GameStop to play Santa just in time for the holidays, and offer up a pretty good bundle on a system.

Over at this link, you can get the system, with two controllers and 21 built-in games (including the never-published Star Fox 2), along with a special SNES Wireless Fighting Commander Controller for $104.99 plus shipping. It doesn’t look like the offer is available in store, so you’ll need to have it shipped. Still, if you order now, there’s a very good chance that you’ll receive it in time for the holidays.

The system itself was reviewed a while ago, and comes with more than enough Super Nintendo classics to pick it up, including Super Mario Kart, Super Mario World, Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario World 2, Super Metroid, Street Fighter II Turbo, Secret of Mana and a handful of others. Plus, you get two controllers right out of the box, as well as the ability to rewind games and other neat little features. Oh, and we did mention Star Fox 2, right?

This sale isn’t likely to last, as GameStop is expected to run out of quantities sooner rather than later. So go ahead and make your way to this link and get your SNES Classic now. Tell ’em WWG sent you (and maybe send us one for the holidays, yeah?).

