Snoop Dogg's Twitch Stream Had a Major Problem, but Viewers Couldn't Tell Him

✖

Some of Snoop Dogg's Twitch streams haven't quite worked out the way he might have hoped, and his latest definitely fits that category. The rapper decided to stream Madden NFL 21 on July 14th, but spent the entirety of the stream with the sound muted. The stream lasted for more than an hour, but fans were unable to hear Snoop the entire time. Viewers tried to let him know about the issue, but the D.O. Double G had the stream set to "emote only mode," which means that comments can only be left in the form of emotes. Viewers still tried to convey the message, but with little luck!

Unfortunately, the rapper has not been on Twitch since the stream, and hasn't addressed the issue on Twitter. Snoop seems to be a pretty busy guy, though. He released his 18th studio album From tha Streets 2 tha Suites back in April, and he's recently started appearing in an ad campaign with Martha Stewart for the BIC EZ Reach Lighter.

This is not the first time that Snoop has faced technical difficulties on Twitch! Earlier this year, the streamer rage quit a game of Madden NFL 21 and accidentally left the stream running for more than seven hours. When the stream finally did come to an end, it was only when someone other than Snoop entered the room and shut it down! At this point, fans of Snoop have to realize that these types of streams are probably going to happen here and there, and it's just to be expected.

It's unclear when Snoop's next stream will be, as he tends to have less of a set schedule than other streamers do. However, it doesn't seem like it'll be too long before he comes back. Given Snoop's passion for Madden, it also seems likely he'll stream some Madden NFL 22 when it drops later this summer. When he comes back, hopefully viewers will be able to hear it!

Those interested in checking out Snoop Dogg's Twitch channel can find it right here.

Are you a fan of Snoop Dogg's streams on Twitch? Did you happen to catch his silent Madden NFL 21 stream? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Dexerto]