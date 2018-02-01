Sonic CD Is Now Free On Sega Forever For Mobile Devices

There have been some impressive Sonic the Hedgehog games over the past few years, including favorites like Sonic Generations, Sonic Mania and, of course, the classic Genesis releases. But we dare not forget about Sonic CD, a game that was a cult favorite on Sega CD for many years, before coming to other platforms like Xbox 360 and mobile, with the help of the savvy Christian Whitehead.

If you somehow missed out on it – or you just didn’t have it downloaded to your library just yet – Sega has some good news for you. The company’s official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account confirmed today that Sonic CD has joined the Sega Forever classic game line-up, which means you can enjoy it on both iOS and Android devices on the house!

Granted, “on the house” does come with a catch. The games included with the Sega Forever program do come with ads, though you can pay a small fee to remove them if you wish. Otherwise, if you can put up with them for a second, you’re able to enjoy a handful of classics without paying a cent.

Sonic CD re-released a few years ago, with Sega and Whitehead collaborating on bringing it to Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, mobile and (through backward compatibility) Xbox One, complete with both English and Japanese soundtrack options, along with the ability to unlock either Tails (Miles Prower) or Knuckles the Echidna as playable characters. The game was well received, and Sega opted to keep its popularity, ahem, rolling right along.

It’s unclear if we’ll see a re-release of Sonic CD on other platforms that haven’t seen the game yet, like PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch, but it’d be a novel idea, giving players the opportunity to check out a Sonic game they might have missed because they never picked up a Sega CD. Fingers crossed that this is just the beginning of Sonic CD‘s journey into greatness.

For now, though, download the game on the App Store or Google Play and see what it has to offer. We guarantee you’ll have a blast tripping through time with good ol’ Sonic.