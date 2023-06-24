Sonic Frontiers Update: How to Unlock Spin Dash

Sonic Frontiers was part of Sonic the Hedgehog's birthday celebrations this week with a new update for the game now available. The "Birthday Bash" update as it's been called includes a bunch of fixes and adjustments for the game, but more importantly than those improvements is the return of one of the most iconic Sonic the Hedgehog moves of all time: the Spin Dash. This is the move that Sonic uses to curl up into a ball and speed around like the Blue Blur he is, and now, you can traverse Sonic Frontiers using that move.

If that wasn't enough, the same update also added a New Game+ mode to Sonic Frontiers which gives you a reason to actually go and use the Sonic Frontiers Spin Dash ability if you'd already beaten the game before. It's not a move that's available right from the start, however, so how do you unlock Spin Dash in Sonic Frontiers?

How to Unlock Spin Dash in Sonic Frontiers

Thankfully, Sonic the Hedgehog fans were quick to figure out how to unlock the Spin Dash move now that it's in Sonic Frontiers. You'll notice in the patch notes further down for this update that the patch added new "Action Chain Challenge" for Sonic to try. To get Spin Dash, you'll have to get an S-Rank in all of those challenges.

That might not be what players want to hear if they were expecting to Spin Dash from the get go right after downloading the update, but one of the fans who alread got the move said that it only took them about 2-3 hours to get Spin Dash, so if you're starting a new game with New Game+, it shouldn't be too much of an issue to get this move along the way.

For those wondering, in order to unlock the spin dash in #SonicFrontiers update 2, you must clear every action chain stage in the game with an S Rank. pic.twitter.com/d1O89O0GBJ — Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) June 24, 2023

Aside from the Spin Dash mode, there's more to check out in the Birthday Bash update. The full patch notes for the Sonic Frontiers Birthday Bash update can be found below:

Sonic Frontiers Patch Notes