Sonic Mania Fan Reaction Will Determine The Franchise’s Future, New NiGHTS Is Possible

(Photo: Sega)

Sonic the Hedgehog fans have two rather different experiences coming their way in 2017. On the one hand, there's the upbeat, retro Sonic Mania, and on the other, there's the darker, big budget 3D entry, Sonic Forces. Which approach represents the future of the Sonic franchise?

Well, Sonic Team head honcho Takashi Iizuka recently sat down with Metro, and according to him, it all comes down to what kind of reaction Sonic Mania gets. Sonic Forces is a continuation of what Sega has been doing for a while, but Sonic Mania is an attempt at something different, and its success could mean changes for the series…

"Over the past two decades, Sonic games have been trying to target a broader audience from kids to adults. And Forces was built on that same idea, so that means a wider range of characters that we know children like, even if other fans may not be quite as keen [on them]. But for Sonic Mania it's kind of like a new approach. To target specifically 2D fans. So, we don't know whether it'll be accepted positively in the market. We'll find out after the game's released, and we can figure out the direction of future titles after seeing the reaction."

A large contingent of fans have been screaming "WE JUST WANT OLD-SCHOOL 2D SONIC" for ages – it would be kind of a miracle if Sega finally got the message. If that's something you've been asking for, don't give Sonic Mania the cold shoulder!

In another interesting tidbit, Metro asked whether another NiGHTS might happen sometime, and Iizuka was surprisingly positive about the possibility…

"If there is a strong desire from fans, I would definitely consider that."

Nice, although a new Ristar game made in the style of Sonic Mania is what I'd really like to see. That or Dynamite Headdy. Oh, weird Genesis platformers, how I love you.

Sonic Mania races onto PC, Xbox One, PS4 & Nintendo Switch on August 15. Meanwhile, Sonic Forces hits the same platforms this holiday season.

[via Metro]