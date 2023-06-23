Sonic Superstars Release Date Leaked by Gamestop

Sonic Superstars is -- officially -- scheduled to release sometime this fall via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. To go with this, it now has an unofficial release date, courtesy of GameStop, who has a listing for the game with a release date. According to the retailer, the new Sonic game is coming out on October 21, 2023, joining a large list of major releases in October.

Of course, it's possible this listing -- which at the moment of writing, has not been edited or removed -- is an error, but this seems unlikely. It's certainly an error in the sense GameStop was not meant to reveal this information, but the chances it's faulty info is slim. Unlike smaller retailers, GameStop is not in the business of monkey business, which is to say they don't mess around with release date predictions or any type of sketchy placeholders.

At the moment of publishing, Sega has not commented on this leak in any capacity, nor has GameStop. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly, but we don't expect this to happen for a variety of reasons. That said, this does potentially signal that an official announcement is imminent or, at the very least, could speed up an official announcement.

Sonic Superstars is apparently set to release worldwide on October 21, 2023. Whenever it ends up releasing, it will do so via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game:

"New thrills. Classic feels. Adventure through the mystical Northstar Islands in this all-new take on classic 2D Sonic high-speed action platforming," reads an official pitch of the game from Sega. "Play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose and harness all-new Emerald powers to move and attack in dynamic new ways. Navigate gorgeous, never-before-seen environments solo or with up to three other players and stop Dr. Eggman, Fang, and a mysterious new adversary from converting the islands' giant animals into Badniks before it's too late!"