Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Celebrates Valentine’s Day With Stone and Dr. Robotnik

The original Sonic the Hedgehog live-action film was released on February 14, 2020, in the United States, and given that Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release this year on April 8th, it is no surprise that the official social media accounts for the movie have chosen to celebrate the holiday and anniversary. That said, how Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has decided to celebrate Valentine’s Day is quite a choice given that it’s about the friendship between Lee Majdoub’s Agent Stone (Barista Stone, now?) and Jim Carrey’s Dr. Robotnik.

The clip, which you can check out below, apparently shows the initial reaction to Dr. Robotnik showing back up after being stranded on another world at the end of the first movie. Stone, Robotnik’s top henchperson, appears to have fallen on hard times a bit since then, but it does look like he segued into a profession based around what he largely was known for while working for Robotnik: making coffee. That said, if the clip is any indication, it would seem that Stone jumps at the chance to once again work with his old boss in the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/SonicMovie/status/1493268802099888135

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 reads. “His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is currently set to release on April 8th. It was previously announced that the sequel will see the return of the principal actors from the original as well as Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower. Sonic the Hedgehog, the original film, is currently available to purchase on home video, digitally as well as on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise’s classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog movie sequel here.

What do you think of the celebration of Valentine’s Day clip with Stone and Dr. Robotnik? Are you looking forward to seeing the movie when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!