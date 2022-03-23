Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Theme Song Teaser Dropped by Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi will have an original track in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and it’s set to drop on March 24th. On Twitter, Cudi released a brief teaser for “Stars in the Sky,” lasting just nine seconds in length. In the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Dr. Robotnik was after Sonic’s quills as a potential power source. In the teaser, we can see Cudi holding one of those quills, touching it to his tongue and receiving an electric shock. The teaser then shifts to Cudi flying in Dr. Robotnik’s trademark Egg Mobile hovercraft, as he heads towards the stars.

The teaser for the video can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 set to release in theaters in just over two weeks, it’s safe to say fans are starting to get very excited for the movie. After a rocky production, the original Sonic the Hedgehog proved to be a surprise success, and a huge hit with Sonic fans. The sequel looks like it could ratchet up all the elements fans loved about the first movie, while bringing in more from the video games, including the Chaos Emeralds, and Knuckles the Echidna, who will be voiced by Idris Elba.

One element fans are hoping to see in the movie is the presence of Crush 40. The rock group has provided some of the best tracks from the Sonic video games. The group has teased that they might have a song in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but there has been no confirmation, as of this writing. While Cudi’s track certainly seems promising, it’s a safe bet that many longtime Sega fans are much more interested to see if Crush 40 truly does have a song in the film. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 arrives intheaters on April 8th. Until then, readers can check out all of ourprevious coverage of the film right here.

Are you looking forward to Sonic the Hedgehog 2? Do you plan on checking out the new track? Let us know inthe comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!