Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Super Bowl Spot References The Winter Soldier

Sonic The Hedgehog 2 dropped a new trailer today ahead of the Super Bowl and it snuck a fun Marvel reference in there. As Sonic is snowboarding down a mountain, Robotnik is giving chase before deploying Knuckles the Echidna to deal with the blue blur. The hedgehog calls him the Winter Soldier as he tries to shake him. It’s a fun nod to Sonic and Knuckles dynamic from the series’ lore. Usually the red creature is used as a foil for the main character, and even more commonly, the echidna might be under the control of Eggman or at least being deceived. It’s a gas to see the snowboarding sections of Sonic’s adventures rendered on the big screen. The first movie did well to lean into those choices and the second film seems to be doubling down on giving fans some of that familiar energy here. Check out the new spot for yourself down below.

Director Jeff Fowler said that getting those game elements in was a priority for them in the first movie.

“For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple,” Fowler told Comicbook.com. “Just really try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry because you don’t … I mean, I love … There’s a lot of great characters in Sonic universe, but it’s the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more. And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yeah, I mean, no one’s more excited than me to have that opportunity.”

Paramount released a synopsis for the movie with a recent trailer.

“The world’s favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2. After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero. His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

“From the filmmakers behind The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.”

