Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Trailer Reveals First Look at Knuckles

Knuckles the Echidna has arrived in the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. The official trailer dropped during The Game Awards, continuing the adventures of Sonic and his friends. Knuckles, voiced by Idris Elba, makes his appearance in the trailer’s closing moments, using his mighty powers to knock Sonic right off his speedy feet. Just as Sonic tells Doctor Eggman (Jim Carrey) how the villain is never getting his powers, Knuckles steps onto the scene. “Do I look like I need your power?” Knuckles boasts before delivering a massive blow to our protagonist.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 picks up after the events of the 2020 film, with Sonic patroling Green Hills while Tom and Maddie Wachowski are on vacation. His crimefighting is interrupted by the return of Doctor Eggman, as he searches for the Master Emerald. Knuckles helps Eggman in this pursuit, but we also get the introduction of Miles “Tails” Prower, with voice actor Colleen O’Shaughnessey reprising her role after voicing the character for years. “Taking my old pal Tails for another adventure,” she tweeted. “Thrilled to announce I’m the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in #SonicMovie2! Can’t wait for y’all to see him on the big screen.”

Idris Elba recently discussed his Knuckles role, and though he didn’t offer up many details, the actor did clarify he won’t be voicing a “sexy” Echidna.

“Honestly, I cannot say. Contractually, I cannot say anything. But I wouldn’t say he was sexy. I don’t think I’m going for that. That’s for sure,” Elba told Screen Rant.

A possible synopsis for the movie was leaked from a a copyright filing, which can be read below.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

What did you think of Knuckles’ big reveal? Let us know your thoughts on that, and the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 trailer in the comments!