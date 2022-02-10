New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Clip Revealed

A new clip from the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been released today by Paramount Pictures. For the most part, Paramount has been keeping much of the sequel to 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog close to the chest outside of the initial trailer for the movie that was released just a couple of months back. And while these clips that were shown in the first trailer continue to be the main ones for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 that are being circulated, a new video that sees Sonic shredding down a mountain has now been unveiled.

As seen in the tweet attached down below, a new 30-second video for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released today. The main thing that differentiates this video from previous ones is that it shows off Sonic snowboarding down a mountain in multiple instances. Not only does the trailer kick off with Sonic jumping down a mountain before then snowboarding toward the camera, but the end of the video sees him snowboarding a bit more, this time to get away from some of Dr. Eggman’s robots.

The blue guy can’t swim, but he can shred the snow like the best of them. #SonicMovie2 pic.twitter.com/IjDHIMq1Li — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2022

Other than this new snowboarding clip, everything else that has been shown off in this new trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is more of what we have seen in the past. Given that the movie is slated to release in the relatively near future, it stands to reason that Paramount might opt to release a new trailer some point soon to continue building up hype and anticipation for launch. Given that the Super Bowl is poised to happen this coming Sunday, February 13th, perhaps there’s even a chance that we could see a new trailer appear at some point during the commercials of the year’s biggest football game. And if that does end up happening, we’ll be sure to let you know.

If you didn’t already have the date circled on your calendar, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to hit theaters later this spring on April 8th. Be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook.com in the coming months if you’d like to learn more about the Blue Blur’s latest film before it releases.