New Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Posters Revealed

With the release of the new Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie quickly approaching, those waiting for its theater debut now have several new posters to check out ahead of that release. These new posters which were spotted and shared online this week feature the main three protagonists from the movie and some of the most well-known characters from the Sonic fandom: Sonic the Hedgehog himself, his companion Tails, and lastly, Knuckles, the character who was revealed not long ago to be in the film and is played by Idris Elba.

The posters in question were shared by the Tails’ Channel Twitter account which keeps up with all things related to Sonic and his cohorts. All three of the characters referenced above have their moment in the spotlight in the posters seen below that advertise the release of the movie.

https://twitter.com/TailsChannel/status/1488530676676759571

Two of the three posters simply say the movie is “coming soon” while the third lists a date of April 28th. We’ve known since 2020 that the second Sonic the Hedgehog movie would be releasing on April 8th, 2022, so it appears this date listed in the poster is just for the Chinese release of the film. If you’re outside of that region, you can still expect the movie to head to theaters on April 8th.

If you’ve seen the first movie in the series simply titled Sonic the Hedgehog, you’ll already have an idea of what this sequel will consist of since it follows immediately after the first. For those who haven’t or those who need a refresher, the synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 found below should bring you back up to speed.

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation,” a synopsis of the film gathered from a copyright filing said. “But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 8th.