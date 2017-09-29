Sony is Giving Out Actual Real-Life Platinum Trophies

PlayStation fans have the opportunity to earn those sweet virtual trophies to show off their gaming skills, and now looks like those very same players will be given the chance to earn IRL platinum trophies to rep that Sony pride. The company announced recently their plans to hold a contest in Australia for the chance to earn a physical version of those beloved trophies on the platform.

So how does one go about getting this coveted trophy? The rules are simple and require a bit of strategic gaming because there are certain titles that qualify for this contest. For players that unlock the platinum trophy in those specific games, simply take a screenshot it and upload it to Facebook and Twitter and tag the PlayStation Australia account @PlayStationAU. Don’t forget the hastag – #PlusPlatinumHunters!

The official rules are stated as such:

STEP 1

Earn a Platinum Trophy in Game

Collect all in-game trophies and unlock the Platinum Trophy for the title specified above.

STEP 2

Share Your Trophy Online

From the Capture Gallery on PS4, find your Platinum Trophy Screenshot and press the Share Button on your DUALSHOCK 4 to open sharing options.

STEP 3

Select your preferred platform

Share to either Facebook or Twitter, following the instructions below.

Enter via Twitter

From the Share Screenshot screen on PS4, select Twitter. Enter the hashtag #PlusPlatinumHunters and tag @PlayStationAU in the Comment and then select Share.

Though the contest could evolve in the future, the current three games that qualify include FIFA 18, Gran Turismo Sport, and Call of Duty WWII. Another game is expected to be added to the roster, though has yet to be revealed at the time this article was written.

All three games are set to release over the coming months, so there’s a little time to prepare! So for the PlayStation 4 players out there: game on, and good luck!