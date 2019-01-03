Sony Showcases ‘Coming Attractions’ For 2019, Including ‘The Last of Us Part II’

We’ve got a huge year of gaming ahead of us and it kicks off in just a matter of days with releases such as Onimusha Warlords and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. But for Sony, it’s about much more than that, as the publisher shows in a new “Coming Attractions” video for forthcoming releases for the PlayStation 4.

Keep in mind that nowhere does it state that all of these games are due for release this year. But it’d be a nice thought, especially considering that first-party favorites like Ghost of Tsushima, Medievil Remastered, Dreams, Days Gone, The Last of Us Part II and Death Stranding are featured. We’ll keep our fingers crossed, just in case…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video, which can be seen above, includes a variety of titles. Along with the games we’ve mentioned above, we also catch quick glimpses of others, including Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown; Devil May Cry 5; Kingdom Hearts III; Concrete Genie; Rage 2; Tom Clancy’s The Division 2; Erica; Blood and Truth; Metro Exodus; Dying Light 2; Control; Resident Evil 2; Far Cry: New Dawn; Anthem; Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice; and Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled.

Needless to say, this “Coming Attractions” reel is loaded with favorites. And keep in mind that this is just for the games that have been known about thus far. We’ve still got surprise titles that could be announced at E3 2019 (or maybe even sooner) for release later in the year. We already know about the new Call of Duty game coming from Activision, along with the Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order game from Respawn Entertainment; various sports titles from EA Sports; and who knows what else. There could be even more great games that we aren’t expecting!

We’ll keep you informed of any new announcements as the year goes on, so be sure to check back. And hopefully we’ll also get some release dates soon, particularly with those Sony releases. Man, we want The Last of Us Part II something fierce. (And all the other games- there are just so many!)

Want to talk more PlayStation 4 goodness? Feel free to follow me on Twitter at @TheDCD!