Soulcalibur VI’s “Teen” Rating Warns Of In-Game Purchases and “Skimpy, Low-Cut Costumes”

During E3 2018, Bandai Namco unveiled the release date of Soulcalibur VI, which is poised to release this fall.

And now a few days later, the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has rated the latest installment in the iconic fighting game series, stamping it with a T for “Teen” rating.

The rating warns of blood, violence, partial nudity, and mild language, as well as in-game purchases. It also provided the following rating summary:

“This is a fighting game in which players engage in one-on-one combat with a large cast of supernatural and human characters. Characters punch, kick, and throw each other to drain opponents’ life meters. Several characters use swords, spears, pistols, axes, and nunchucks while fighting. Finishing moves and special attacks are often depicted with brief slow-motion effects; combat is highlighted by cries of pain and impact sounds. One cutscene, rendered in a painting-like art style, depicts a character sitting in a pool of blood. Several female characters wear skimpy, low-cut costumes that display large amounts of cleavage; one female character is stylized to appear nude, though no discernible details are seen (i.e., no nipples; crotch region flat). The words “a*s” and “bastard” appear in the dialogue.”

Interestingly, the rating mentions in-game purchases, however, it doesn’t provide any further information on them. Bandai Namco itself hasn’t mentioned or detailed any in-game purchases, so what form these will be implemented into the game is unknown.

Soulcalibur VI is poised to release on October 19th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can read more on the game below:

Soulcalibur VI represents the latest entry in the premier weapons-based, head-to-head ﬁghting series, and continues the epic struggle of warriors searching for the legendary Soul Swords. Taking place in the 16th century, revisit the events of the original Soulcalibur VI to uncover hidden truths. The heroic battles transpire in a beautiful and ﬂuid world, with eye-popping graphics and visual appeal. Soulcalibur VI tunes the battle, movement, and visual systems so players can execute visceral and dynamic attacks with ease. Soulcalibur VI marks a new era of the historic franchise and its legendary struggle between the mighty Soul Swords!