South Park: Snow Day! Gets All-New Trailer

The South Park franchise has received a lot of video games over the years, and that number will be growing in 2024. South Park: Snow Day! was announced back in August, but little has been revealed about the game since. Today, THQ Nordic released a new trailer for the game, offering a close look at the actual gameplay. While the game uses designs based on South Park: The Stick of Truth, this is not another single-player game; instead the focus is on team-based four-player co-op in snow-covered locations around the mountain town.

The new trailer for South Park: Snow Day! can be found below.

As we can see from the trailer, players will have both melee and ranged weapons to use, and there will be a good deal of violence! Clearly, the imaginations of the kids are going to be the central focus, as the characters will use special powers and abilities to take down their opponents. The video also gives us a glimpse at several beloved South Park characters, including Cartman, Stan, Kyle, Butters, Clyde, Jimbo, and Ned.

South Park: Snow Day! Platforms

South Park: Snow Day! will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC when it launches next year. At this time, a set release date has not been announced, though the game will be arriving at a budget price point of $29.99. There has been a lot of skepticism surrounding Snow Day!, particularly since this is coming after some highly-regarded South Park games released over the last few years. THQ Nordic will have its work cut out, but the game's launch price might be enough to appeal to those on the fence. It might not be the type of game fans were hoping for, but it's possible it could still prove to be a worthwhile experience.

South Park Video Games

South Park first began airing on Comedy Central back in 1997. The show's immediate popularity led to a mountain of merchandise, including its first video game, released on Nintendo 64 in 1998. That game was a first-person shooter that included both a single-player mode, as well as a four-player head-to-head mode. The game was brought to PC and PlayStation the following year. Following the original South Park, several other games based on the franchise would see release, including South Park: Chef's Luv Shack, South Park Rally, and South Park: Tenorman's Revenge.

While many of these older South Park games received mixed to negative reviews over the years, things have changed more recently. South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured but Whole were both critical and commercial successes, and have set a high bar for future South Park games.

Are you planning to check out South Park: Snow Day! when it releases? What do you think of this gameplay trailer? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!