New South Park: The Fractured But Whole DLC Releasing This Month

The next DLC for South Park: The Fractured But Whole called Bring the Crunch is releasing for all players at the end of July.

Ubisoft announced today the release date for Bring the Crunch, a DLC that turns players loose on a summer camp at Lake Tardicaca and introduces new characters to the story. It’s releasing on July 31 for $11.99 and will be available for every platform the game’s been released on including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Joining the South Park superhero crew is Mint-Berry Crunch as players have to team up with the hero to save Lake Tardicaca’s summer camp from those who would see it in peril. Ubisoft referred to the character as both Mint-Berry and Mintberry, so while we’re not sure which they’d prefer, you’ll understand the character well enough by knowing that he’s all about mints and berries.

“In Bring the Crunch, your newest buddy, Mint-Berry Crunch, aka Bradley Biggle, aka Gok-zarah, has just arrived from his home planet of Kokujon with the tremendous power of mint and berries,” Ubisoft’s DLC announcement said. “Meanwhile, an idyllic summer at Lake Tardicaca turns into a nightmare when the camp counselors go missing. With the fate of summer camp in jeopardy, Fastpass sends out a Coonstagram distress signal. Team up with FastPass, Doctor Timothy, Professor Chaos and the newest member of the Coon & Friends, Mintberry Crunch, to save summer camp.”

Can you survive summer camp at Lake Tardicaca? Find out when The Fractured But Whole ‘Bring the Crunch’ DLC arrives July 31! Learn more here >> https://t.co/VQ5XQa3e4D || pic.twitter.com/cQvmxL70ls — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) July 17, 2018

A new character class will also be available in the Bring the Crunch DLC. Playing off of the horror movie trope of the “last girl” or “final girl” a class with the name of the latter will be available in the DLC to allow players to hone in on their survival instincts to beat impossible odds and survive.

“Players will also be able to embrace the new “Final Girl” class and overcome insurmountable odds to survive. This superhero class brings new combat tactics and traps to take down spooky enemies. After saving Lake Tardicaca, players will be able to bring their new powers and buddy to the rest of their superhero adventure.”

Bring the Crunch is scheduled to release later this month on July 31 for $11.99, and you can likely expect a full trailer to accompany it once it’s eventually released.