South Park: The Stick of Truth Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year

When it released earlier this year, South Park: The Fractured But Whole drummed up a good deal of attention on the Nintendo Switch. How could it not with its ridiculously fun story and its unique role-playing tactics? But it looks like there’s more where that came from as the game that preceded Fractured is coming to Nintendo’s system.

In a new title release schedule posted by our Twitter friend Wario64, South Park: The Stick of Truth will be making its way to Nintendo Switch. The game is set to arrive in digital form this September though a price point hasn’t been given yet. (It’ll likely be $19.99, like the other versions are priced at the moment.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though some fans may be disappointed that the game isn’t getting the physical treatment like Fractured did, it’s sure to be a romp for those that have yet to experience the magic of Stick.

The original Stick of Truth released in 2014 for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC after languishing in development hell for a good deal of time. It was initially set to be published by THQ but was later transferred to Ubisoft after that publisher closed up shop. Since then, it’s become a massive hit with the South Park fans, mainly because it had direct involvement by the show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone — something that can’t be said for previous South Park games that came out beforehand. (Let’s just forget Chef’s Luv Shack ever existed, yeah?

The game was re-released for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as a free download with Fractured But Whole before Ubisoft packaged it separately, where it sold moderately well. Now Switch owners will be able to experience what it’s all about, selecting from four different character archetypes — Fighter, Thief, Mage and Jew. (You can probably guess that Cartman came up with these names.)

We’ll let you know when the game has a more specific release date and price point. But it’s nice to see that Nintendo Switch owners will be able to come on down to South Park and have themselves a time once more.

If you can’t wait, Stick of Truth is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3.