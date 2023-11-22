Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Release Date Delayed

Focus Entertainment has announced that Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has now been delayed into 2024. Initially announced back in 2021, Space Marine 2 is the long-awaited sequel to the cult-classic shooter from 2011. And while Space Marine 2 was originally intended to launch near the end of 2023, Focus Entertainment has now revealed that the game could now be arriving a full year later than fans expected.

Spotted by PC GamesN, Focus Entertainment released a new message as part of its upcoming business plan that confirmed the delay of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. When it comes to the reason behind this delay, Focus primarily cited that it wants to make Space Marine 2 as polished as it can be before releasing it to the public. Despite this delay, though, the game's specific launch date is said to be getting announced in the coming weeks.

"Focus Entertainment will reveal the official launch date of the highly anticipated Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – the iconic Games Workshop licence – in early December," read the new update from Focus. "The game is now poised to ship in the second half of 2024, to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience. Focus Entertainment is committed to releasing a game that is of the highest quality and that exceeds the expectations of the countless fans of the franchise."

Given that the release date for Space Marine 2 is going to be announced early next month, it seems likely that the game will make an appearance at The Game Awards on December 7. This venue would particularly make a lot of sense for the launch date announcement given that The Game Awards is where Space Marine 2 was first unveiled two years ago. Until that time, if you'd like to learn more about what this Warhammer sequel will have in store, you can check out its official trailer and description below.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

"The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you.

Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor's warriors. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.

Heed the call of battle. For there is only war."