Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Spoilers Begin Circling Online

If you're trying to keep yourself from being spoiled when it comes to PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it might be time to duck and cover. Prior to the launch of most AAA titles, spoilers tend to begin appearing online as various copies of the games tend to fall into the hands of players around the globe. With Spider-Man 2, this has proven to be no different, which means that major leaks for the highly-anticipated PS5 sequel are now running rampant.

In recent days, spoilers tied to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have started circling on the internet. These spoilers primarily seem to be making their way around social media, with platforms like X (Twitter) and TikTok being the most prominent. As for what's being predominantly spoiled, these leaks seem to be associated with certain story beats and gameplay elements of Spider-Man 2. Additionally, some of the extra unlockables that haven't yet been shown off by developer Insomniac Games look to have also been unveiled. Insomniac itself hasn't acknowledged these leaks in a direct manner, but it has previously warned fans that a situation like this might come about.

Assuming you don't want to see any of these Marvel's Spider-Man 2 leaks for yourself, it might be best to avoid certain social media sites over the course of the next week or so. Spoilers will likely only continue to become more prominent for the game in the coming days as well, which means that they may become harder and harder to avoid. Even if you do continue to use social media, you can also look to implement mute filters to help diminish the chance that any of these spoilers will show up in your own feed.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date and Review

If there is some good news with this situation, it's that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is really close to its release date, which falls next week on October 20. As such, you don't have a whole lot longer left to shield your eyes from these spoilers. Prior to the game's launch on October 16, we'll also be sharing our official review of Spider-Man 2 here on ComicBook.com. To tide yourself over until then, you can get a look at the story synopsis of the game provided by PlayStation:

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat. Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.

Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."