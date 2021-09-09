Spider-Man 4 Unreleased Game Video Gives Look At What Sam Raimi Movie Could Have Been

Some interesting new footage from a Spider-Man 4 game has surfaced online that shows what such a game might’ve looked like had it been released as planned. While we’ve seen gameplay and other assets from this unreleased game before, this demo is different in that it comes from the Xbox 360 version of the game instead of from the Nintendo Wii. A gameplay video shows about 20 minutes worth of footage, but assets are often missing in the demo to show that it was very much a work-in-progress game.

The video below from Obscure Gamers shows off the Spider-Man 4 gameplay. This game was being worked on by developer Radical Entertainment and was meant to be based off the Spider-Man 4 movie from director Sam Raimi which got canceled itself. Because the movie never released, it makes sense then that the game was canceled, too.

But if the game hadn’t been canceled, this is sort of what it would’ve looked like. It appears to take on a structure not too dissimilar from that of the Marvel’s Spider-Man game on the PlayStation 4 where Spider-Man swings around the city and helps civilians while they clap and cheer for him at times. We see towards the middle of the video that Spider-Man had combos and signature moves to use in the game whenever he fights beefed up enemies. Some of the more interactive fights included battles against helicopters where the hero had to use his webs to connect to the vehicle itself.

Understandably, parts of the game are very much unfinished when watching through the gameplay. NPCs saunter around as grey blobs, taxis float above the streets, and people fall through holes in the ground where the environment wasn’t present at all. As Obscure Gamers pointed out, it also appears that the menus and other parts of the game appear to be recycled from the 2009 game Prototype which was created by the same developer. Radical Entertainment worked on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC versions of the game while Eurocom worked on the Wii version.

While we won’t ever get a full release of this Spider-Man game, people still have the next Spider-Man game on PlayStation consoles to look forward to. It’s the game that’ll be a direct sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 and will also follow the events of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales spin-off game. Perhaps we’ll see some tease about this game during the PlayStation Showcase event, but if not, we’ll see it eventually.