PlayStation Showcase 2021 Announced

PlayStation has officially announced the PlayStation Showcase 2021, a new broadcast event set to take place next Thursday, September 9th at 1PM PT/4PM ET. The exact details as to what will be included in the event have not been announced, but PlayStation has explicitly said that it will offer "a look into the future of the PS5" and feature a number of video games set to release this holiday season and beyond. In general, the focus appears to be on the PS5 as opposed to anything else, so maybe don't expect the first real trailer for the upcoming Uncharted movie, for example.

"The Showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes and include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond," shared Sid Shuman, Senior Director at SIE Content Communications, as part of the announcement. "And stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase."

📅 Save the date! PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcasts live next Thursday. Full details: https://t.co/SN76KFLspG pic.twitter.com/KuN93OMq2d — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

Get a sneak peek at the future of PS5, with updates from PlayStation Studios and industry-leading devs. Hope to see you there! — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

One thing for certain is not going to make an appearance at the PlayStation Showcase 2021, and that's the PlayStation 5's VR headset. PlayStation explicitly noted that fans should not expect to see it during the broadcast. Beyond that, however, the possibilities seem relatively endless. Due to the timing of the showcase, there's every possibility we could end up seeing Deathloop and Death Stranding Director's Cut make an appearance, and in terms of first-party titles, PlayStation is likely looking forward to the release of Horizon Forbidden West early next year as well as Gran Turismo 7, though the latter does not yet have a confirmed release date.

As noted above, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 broadcast is set to take place next week on Thursday, September 9th at 1PM PT/4PM ET. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

What do you think that PlayStation will include in the PlayStation Showcase 2021? Are there any rumored announcements that you hope to make an appearance during the event? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!