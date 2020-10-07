Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Seemingly Reveals New Suit

✖

In case you missed it, Titan Books today announced a prequel novel tie-in for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in addition to an all-new art book for the video game. While the novel is set to release two days prior to the video game, the art book isn't out until February 2021. Interestingly, the art book specifically seems to show a new suit that has not yet been revealed for the video game.

The art book includes concept art, in-game renders, and commentary from the developers. It is written by Matt Ralphs, runs for 192 pages, and will cost $39.95. The cover, which you can check out below, shows Miles in a mix of street clothes and his suit. While it's relatively similar to what we have seen before, this particular combination of hoodie, jacket, basketball shorts and shoes with the Spider-Man suit itself seems entirely new. Given that this is just the cover to an art book, there's still the possibility that it doesn't actually show up in the game.

Excited for Miles Morales to star in his own video game? 🕸️ Here's your look at the official prequel novel before the game drops, and go beyond the game into its development with the official art book post launch. #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/LXRoNzaLwm — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) October 7, 2020

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

