Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Prequel Novel, Art Book Announced

While Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales from Insomniac Games won't release until November 12th on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, fans will actually be able to enter Miles' world a little earlier than that thanks to the newly announced prequel novel, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Wings of Fury, from Titan Books. The title from author Brittney Morris (SLAY) is set to release on November 10th. Titan Books also announced an art book for the upcoming video game -- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - The Art of the Game -- will release early next year.

Here's the official description of the upcoming prequel novel, which clocks in at 288 pages and $16:

"With an exclusive adventure leading directly into the game itself, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury features Miles Morales coming to terms with what it means to be Spider-Man. A mix-up with the law leaves Miles questioning everything and when Vulture and his accomplice Starling unleash experimental tech on Marvel’s New York, Miles must decide what kind of hero he wants to be."

You can check out the covers for both the prequel novel and art book below:

Excited for Miles Morales to star in his own video game? 🕸️ Here's your look at the official prequel novel before the game drops, and go beyond the game into its development with the official art book post launch. #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/LXRoNzaLwm — Spider-Man (@SpiderMan) October 7, 2020

The art book, specifically, will include concept art, in-game renders, and commentary from the developers. It is written by Matt Ralphs, runs for 192 pages, and will release in February 2021 for $39.95. Today's announcements are basically in line with the original release of Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4, which also had a prequel novel tie-in and art book released by Titan Books.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you excited for the prequel novel and art book? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!