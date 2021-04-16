Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Has Already Outsold The Last of Us Part 2

✖

PlayStation has had a lot of major first-party releases over the past year. Between The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sony developers have been cranking out high-quality releases at a breakneck pace since 2020. However, of the publisher's most prominent releases, it might surprise you to know which one has done the best in terms of sales.

The NPD Group, which is a company that tracks sales data in the United States, revealed the top-selling video games from March 2021 earlier today. In the process, it also updates its list of the best-selling games as a whole from the past 12-months. The top of the list was filled with usual mainstays such as Call of Duty, Madden, and Assassin's Creed to name a few. But somewhat surprisingly, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has actually been the fifth top-selling game overall within the past year. In fact, it even beat out that of The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima.

US NPD SW - 12 Months Rolling Ending March 2021 Top 10 Sellers pic.twitter.com/uu4Bck2Z2D — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 16, 2021

Part of the reason that Miles Morales has surely been because the game appears on multiple platforms. The title launched on day one with the PlayStation 5 last November, but it also came to PlayStation 4 on the same day as well. Given that it was also one of the only next-gen games available to play right away on the PS5, it stands to reason that many picked it up alongside their new console immediately.

Still, to see Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales beating out The Last of Us Part II, in particular, is pretty shocking. The original The Last of Us is one of Sony's best-selling video games ever made, which means it seemed likely that the sequel would do similar numbers. And while The Last of Us Part II has absolutely sold quite well, to see Miles Morales topping it in this fashion (specifically with less time of availability) is maybe a bit unexpected. Still, perhaps worldwide, these numbers tell a different story. It's hard to know for certain.

Regardless, Sony surely has to be happy with how its past year has gone, and moving forward, it looks like it should be able to keep up that momentum. As of this writing, the studio is already slated to release titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal, God of War: Ragnarok, and Horizon Forbidden West before the year comes to a close.