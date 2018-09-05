Fan-Made Spider-Man PS4 Trailer Sets a Much Different Tone

There’s a new fan-made trailer that’s been created for Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man, a trailer that gives the game a decidedly different tone.

Despite what happens to Uncle Ben in his origin story and the normal superhero troubles involving city-saving and loved ones in jeopardy, Spider-Man’s one of the more upbeat heroes with a positive attitude and quick quips back at villains. Because of that, overlaying a Spider-Man trailer with Johnny Cash’s “Hurt” paints the hero in a much different light.

The fan-made trailer shown above was submitted to the PlayStation 4 subreddit by Reddit user ImADickAndILoveIt who said that it was their first ever trailer that they’d put together. Featuring clips from other Spider-Man trailers and the Johnny Cash song in the background, it sets the tone for a much more tired and worn-down Spider-Man despite Peter Parker’s young age.

There are moments where you’ll hear in-game dialogue mixed in with the song and gameplay as well, something that the creator said was hard to manage at some points.

“I know some of the transitional shots are very rough and it was pretty hard getting good dialogue audio without the soundtrack in the background, but I don’t think it’s horrible and would love some feedback!” the Redditor said in a comment on the post.

The creator of the trailer also admitted that “Hurt” doesn’t typically fit with a hero like Spider-Man but said that they wanted to challenge themselves to find a way to make the song work with the hero. Another trailer was also created that featured a more fast-paced tone with a song by the Ramones, the creator said, but is unsure if they’ll be sharing that one.

This isn’t the first fan-made trailer that we’ve seen for the PS4 exclusive, and it likely won’t be the last one. Towards the beginning of the month, another Spider-Man fan by the YouTube name of Ascender created a retro trailer for the game. The trailer used the same theme song that was heard during the 1960s Spider-Man series, the most iconic music for the hero that pretty much everyone knows, if not by heart than at least by its sound.

There’s still time for people to create their own Spider-Man trailers, but it won’t be much longer until we get a launch trailer for the game as its release date quickly approaches. Spider-Man is scheduled to launch on September 7 as a PS4 exclusive.