Spider-Man PS4 Creative Director Wants Marvel and Star Wars Worlds in Kingdom Hearts

We’ve learned a lot about the upcoming Spider-Man game for PS4 today. As Game Informer launches a month-long torrent of coverage, today kicked off with a release date reveal, alternate costumes, details about extra playable characters, technical and visual details, and more! You can find all of those bits and bobs right here.

During a rapid-fire Q&A session with Spider-Man creative director Brian Intihar, it was asked (jokingly) whether Spider-Man would show up in Kingdom Hearts. Up until this point, Intihar had been answering the questions really quickly, but this question made him melt like a fanboy. “That’s, like, my dream,” he said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“That’d be awesome. They’ve got to start putting the Marvel worlds in there, right? They’ve added the Pixar stuff, right, so we need Star Wars, we need Marvel… That’d be awesome to have Sora dressed as Spider-Man! That’d be great.”

We agree, Mr. Intihar, and we hope that the fine folks over at Square Enix and Disney are listening to this conversation right now and allowing the lightbulbs to be turned on in their imaginations. Alternatively, we’re hoping that the fine folks at Marvel and Disney are listening to this and cursing the heavens because a Marvel world is already planned for the game, and they wanted it to be a totally unexpected surprise to everyone. We’ll take either one.

Speaking of Kingdom Hearts III, it’s been a long time since we’ve been treated to any trailers or news, but we have had a few leaks and new worlds shown off. We think it’s pretty safe to assume that we’ll see more footage during E3, though nothing has been confirmed at this point.

In the meantime, we do know that we can count on Spider-Man dropping this summer. The game is coming out on September 7, so that means we’re going to have tons of new information and footage dropping before then. Two of the alternate costumes have been shown off already, another reveal is coming “soon,” and then another costume reveal is will be dropping in July. We’ll be there for all of it, so stay tuned!