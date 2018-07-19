Spider-Man PS4 Original Soundtrack Gets the Vinyl Treatment

SDCC 2018 is in full force and today we got some incredible Spider-man PS4 news! Not only did we get our first look at Silver Sable in-game, but also that sweet Velocity suit as well as the stunning sleek looking PlayStation 4 Pro Bundle set! But if you’re like us and are a sucker for a good vinyl, then Mondo’s latest news is right up your alley!

Mondo is an incredible collectibles company that offers gaming and movie vinyls, exclusive art prints, collectible figures, and so much more! According to their most recent announcement, “Mondo, is proud to present John Paesano’s soundtrack to the forthcoming video game Marvel’s Spider-Man for the Playstation 4.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as the features go, they added “Housed in a gatefold jacket, with original artwork by Craig Drake, the webstore exclusive color-way is pressed on 2x 180 Gram vinyl – Disc one is Red, and Disc two is Blue with Black Swirl.”

With stunning artwork by Craig Drake and two versions available, this is the perfect collectible item to enjoy for any Marvel fan! The vinyl 2XLP set comes in Gram Red/Blue and Black Swirl (seen above), or as a simple black vinyl set.

This awesome set is available to pre-order right now for $35, get yours right here! As for the company itself:

“We create limited edition screen printed posters for our favorite classic and contemporary films, television shows and comics, along with vinyl movie soundtracks, VHS re-issues, toys, and apparel. In addition to our online shop, we have a permanent gallery space in Austin, TX featuring a mix of original artwork and limited edition screen prints.

We’re always on the lookout for talented artists from around the world offering unique ideas and interesting styles. Working with the best printers and manufacturers in the industry, our goal is to bring each project to the next level through the highest quality screen prints, pressings, apparel and packaging.

It’s our passion to introduce fellow enthusiasts to an eclectic mix of products and experiences from the coolest properties, brands and creators. We bring like-minded people together to celebrate, discuss and discover art and music curated just for them. Mondo fans aren’t interested in the obvious, they want to be impressed – it’s our job to make that happen.”