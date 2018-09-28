‘Spider-Man’ Player Spots Real Building Seconds After Finding It in the Game

Insomniac Games put a lot of effort into its PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game, and fans appreciate that, finding nice little secrets all around New York City. Even familiar buildings, like the Ghostbusters fire station, are showing up. But it’s pretty surreal when you find a building in the game, then go to your window and see that building in real life.

That’s exactly what happened to Twitter user Rob Pagan. He recently posted a 10-second video showing his character perched over what appears to be a small domed building, which has been identified as the Islamic Cultural Centre in New York. Seconds later in the video, he goes outside his window and shows off the exact same building. Check it out in the tweet embedded below:

I was playing Spider-Man when I noticed a building that looked familiar… pic.twitter.com/zDOmmNfTCG — Rob Pagan (@theRobertPagan) September 25, 2018

The video has since went on to become a Twitter moment, with a lot of inspired responses from fellow users, including one that uses the classic “two Spider-Men” image that’s been making the rounds. You can see a lot of those responses below.

Go to your window and see yourself playing the game seeing yourself playing the game seeing yourself playing the game seeing yourself playing the game — Classy News on YouTube (@ClassyNewsDude) September 26, 2018

One of the big reasons this game was so amazing to me was that it did a great job of mimicking NYC. //t.co/dPLTaQuhqv — Mightykeef@NYCC (@MightyKeef) September 27, 2018

I’m telling you they did great job, I be out here swinging to locations where I made coffee deliveries when I was out there lol — Eddie (@OhBoyE_Ready) September 26, 2018

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.