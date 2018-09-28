Gaming

‘Spider-Man’ Player Spots Real Building Seconds After Finding It in the Game

Insomniac Games put a lot of effort into its PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game, and fans appreciate […]

By

Insomniac Games put a lot of effort into its PlayStation 4 Spider-Man game, and fans appreciate that, finding nice little secrets all around New York City. Even familiar buildings, like the Ghostbusters fire station, are showing up. But it’s pretty surreal when you find a building in the game, then go to your window and see that building in real life.

That’s exactly what happened to Twitter user Rob Pagan. He recently posted a 10-second video showing his character perched over what appears to be a small domed building, which has been identified as the Islamic Cultural Centre in New York. Seconds later in the video, he goes outside his window and shows off the exact same building. Check it out in the tweet embedded below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video has since went on to become a Twitter moment, with a lot of inspired responses from fellow users, including one that uses the classic “two Spider-Men” image that’s been making the rounds. You can see a lot of those responses below.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts