Spider-Man PS4 Pre-Loading Now Live

We’re just two days away from the glorious adventure that awaits as players take on the role of Peter Parker himself in Marvel’s Spider-Man exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For those that pre-ordered the title, fire up those consoles because pre-loading is now live!

PlayStation couldn’t wait to share the good news on their Twitter as players anxiously await the title’s arrival. With reviews pouring in, including our own seen at the bottom, it’s a phenomenal adventure with tons of hype from the community surrounding it.

Less than 48 hours until #SpiderManPS4 launches at PlayStation Store. Pre-order and start pre-loading right now: //t.co/dIRJPbM3FV pic.twitter.com/0PvFDVorA6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 5, 2018

Fans were … predictably excited – and for good reason!

The adventure kicks off this Friday on September 7th, are you ready? Sound off with what you’re most excited for in the comment section below, and don’t forget to check out our full review right here with a small excerpt below:

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation. Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. and

Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s impossible scope and exhaustive fan service.”

Our own Matthew Hayes added, “There’s so much more I want to tell you about this game. I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. “