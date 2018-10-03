These ‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Stealth Challenge Runs Are Unbelievably Good

We know that the stealth challenges thrown at you in Spider-Man can be on the tough side, although they do help you with working on sneaking up on foes and webbing them up good. That said, we’re not sure if we would ever be as good as YouTuber illbedarnd.

The player managed to post four different challenges that he manages to complete in record time, mainly due to a great deal of versatility and pinpointing enemy locations to the point that he can jump on them and put them down before they alert someone.

These are presented as part of the Ultimate TaskMaster Stealth Challenge, put together like a guide to show you how you can use your skills to chain together takedowns and use secondary items to bring down enemies quickly to complete the challenge in record time, while keeping all the hostages in each one safe.

Again, illbedarnd really displays some excellent skills here, but there’s something that you can learn from him, particularly as you unlock certain abilities for Spider-Man and use them to your advantage. The high jump, for example, lets you get a higher-up view of where enemies are at, so you can target them a little easier and put them down.

You can check out the full video above and see just how much skill illbedarnd puts into each run. It’s really unbelievable stuff, and he racks up some impressive scores in the process. Now the question is who could possibly step up and try to top said times. (Granted, we’re pretty sure there are a few of you out there that can do so.)

While you’re at it, you can check out other Spider-Man related content on illbedarnd’s channel, including all the backpack items that you can find within the game, along with a superb Easter Egg guide and five suits he’d love to see included at some point. The Ireland-based gamer certainly has a lot to say about the game. And who knows, he might just complete a few more challenges in record time and make us feel inferior with our gameplay style.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.