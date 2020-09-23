Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Owners Cannot Upgrade to the PS5 Remaster, Sony Confirms

✖

In case you missed it, a remaster of the PlayStation 4 title Marvel's Spider-Man from developer Insomniac Games will release on the PlayStation 5 as part of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. Now it has come to light that, not only will Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered not receive a physical release, but there is no planned standalone release on the PS5 at all, according to a new Sony statement. And, to top it all off, no, there will be no free upgrade for owners of the title on PS4.

"Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5," Sony says in the statement, provided to Kotaku. "In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered."

"There are no plans currently to offer Marvel’s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone," the statement continues. "Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5."

Basically, the only way to get Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is to also own the Ultimate Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Marvel's Spider-Man will work as a backward-compatible title on the PS5, but it won't really be the Remastered version -- which includes new suits, trophies, and so on. Arguably the most complicated way to get Remastered would be to buy Miles Morales on PS4, get the free PS5 upgrade, and then pay for the upgrade from there to the Ultimate Edition. Aren't next-gen console releases grand?

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is a standalone title, is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 12th for $49.99. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which includes a voucher for Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered, is set to launch on November 12th as well but for the PS5 only for $69.99. The PlayStation 5 is currently set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally for $499 (with disc drive) and $399 (all-digital console). You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales so far? Are you bummed about how Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered is being handled? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!