‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’: Where Are The Avengers?

Insomniac’s Spider-Man is now out in the wild, and fans are already learning a few things about the world, including where the Avengers are.

Spoilers incoming for Spider-Man PS4, so if you haven’t already made your way in a bit you’ve been warned.

One of the quests in Marvel’s Spider-Man has you taking photographs of different landmarks around the city, a great way to get a feel for the layout. One of those landmarks happens to be Avengers Tower, which is a high tech looking building with the trademark Avengers symbol on the side (via IGN).

Once you snap a photo Spider-Man comments on the Avengers HQ, remarking “Avengers Tower, so cool! Too bad they’re never around to use it. They’re on the west coast or something. Probably surfing.”

That little reference serves two purposes. No. 1 it quickly and succinctly explains why you won’t be seeing Iron Man or Captain America running through the streets as you’re swinging around. No. 2 it also gives a nice nod to the West Coast Avengers, a team that was led by Hawkeye and as their name implies defended the West Coast from various threats.

The group made their first appearance in West Coast Avengers #1 in 1984, and in addition to being led by Hawkeye, they had a roster that included Mockingbird, Iron Man (James Rhodes), Tigra, Wonder Man, and Hank Pym. Other members included Bill Foster, The Thing, US Agent, Spider-Woman, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, and The Shroud, but recently the group has also gotten a fresh coat of paint.

The new team features two Hawkeyes at the helm (Kate Bishop and Clint Barton), as well as Fuse, America Chavez, Gwenpool, and Kid Omega.

Granted, those characters won’t be popping up in Marvel’s Spider-Man anytime soon, but the nod was still appreciated.

ComicBook.com’s Matthew Hayes reviewed Marvel’s Spider-Man and came away immensely impressed with the web-slinger’s newest incarnation.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can’t buy a ticket to see, and it’s one of the best open-world games of the generation,” Hayes wrote. “Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories”

