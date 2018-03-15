Last Chance to Save 20% on the ‘Splatoon 2’ Starter Edition for the Nintendo Switch

The Splatoon 2 Starter Edition for the Nintendo Switch is slated to ship tomorrow, March 16th. That means today is the last chance for Amazon Prime members to grab it at a 20% discount. If you aren’t on the Splatoon 2 bandwagon yet, this is a great opportunity to remedy that. Grab it here while you can.

With the 20% discount, the Splatoon 2 Starter Edition is a fantastic deal. For one thing, you’re getting another crack at the Prime pre-order discount on a game that is a proven winner. However, this time around Splatoon 2 is coming bundled with exclusive strategy guide and two sticker sheets as a bonus.

On a related note, Pearl and Marina amiibo figures for Splatoon 2 are also on the way. The Splatoon 2 Pearl and Marina amiibo 2-pack is available to pre-order at Walmart for $24.99 at this very moment. It appears to have sold out of initial pre-order stock at GameStop, so we suggest securing one of these early. The pack is slated to ship on July 17th. You can take a closer look at the figures in the video above. The official description reads:

“These lovely ladies from the Splatoon 2 game are members of the group Off the Hook, who’ve been burning up the Inkling music charts! First you’ve got Pearl, the cute and sassy MC with a talent for spitting fire. Then you’ve got Marina, the dazzling DJ genius dropping beats on the wheels of steel. Fans love them for their unique, futuristic sound, but they’re also making quite the name for themselves as the broadcasters of Inkopolis News and Splatfest events! The Pearl and Marina amiibo figures are available exclusively in the Splatoon series 2-pack set. Get cool in-game extras with amiibo accessories and compatible games. Just tap an amiibo accessory to the NFC touchpoint on a compatible system or accessory to enjoy fun in-game extra features in compatible games on the Nintendo Switch system, New Nintendo 3DS system, New Nintendo 3DS XL, New Nintendo 2DS XL or Wii U console.”

