The Next Splatoon 2 Update Will Bring a New Basketball Arena Map

You got to love Nintendo for continuing to provide fresh updates for its Nintendo Switch game Splatoon 2, whether in the form of new levels, weapons or events that fans can get into. And the next one that’s coming our way is a real dilly.

The company has announced that the next map that will be coming our way may be one of the biggest we’ve seen yet in the game. That’s because it will feature a new basketball arena that’s deluxe sized, and will give players the opportunity to gain the upper hand on opponents.

It’s called Goby Arena, and it features a number of pathways that you can take as you shoot your paint all over the place and try to get a jump on the opposition. Based on the screen above, you can see just how much space there will be to run around and cover the place with splats.

On top of that, a set of new weapons is also going to be introduced within the game. A pair of dualies known as the Dark Tetra Dualies, they’ll enable players to dodge roll for up to four times consecutively, while still shooting a ton of paint at the opposition. It’s a great weapon set that will give you the upper hand, especially if you prefer an assault class of character (compared to, say, sniper).

Nintendo hasn’t provided an exact date of when this update will drop, but considering it’s pretty much finished, we should probably expect it sometime within the next few days. We’ll update this thread once we get more information, but we usually don’t have to wait too long for these.

In the meantime, there are lots of other maps and modes to check out within the game, whether you’re an experienced player or just getting your feet wet with paint. You’ll find the multiplayer modes to be a lot of fun, along with the single player challenges. And there are still lots of updates on the way, so, as the ladies in Splatoon 2 would say, “Stay fresh!”

Splatoon 2 is available now for Nintendo Switch.