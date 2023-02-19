Splatoon 3 Bringing Back Popular Wii U Special Weapon Next Season

Splatoon 3's next season kicks off next month, and when it does, players can expect to see a popular special weapon return for the first time since the Wii U era. Fresh Season will see the return of the Kraken, which first appeared in the original Splatoon. Now known as the Kraken Royale, the special weapon will accompany the .96 Gal Deco, as well as the Krak-On Splat Roller. When using the Kraken Royale, players will have "a moment of vulnerability" before and after transforming, but will be completely invincible in the moments between!

A video of the Kraken Royale in action was shared by the official Splatoon Twitter account, and can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Let's see the Kraken Royale in action. Notice a moment of vulnerability before and after transforming—contrasted with total invincibility while transformed! Still, attacks slow you down, so get slippery with jumps, charges, Squid Surges, and Squid Rolls to reach your target. pic.twitter.com/XRddymxppE — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) February 16, 2023

Naturally, a lot of older Splatoon fans are happy to see the Kraken's return! While the Splatoon franchise has found a much bigger following on Nintendo Switch, the original game found significant success on Wii U. On Twitter, players that used the Kraken in the original Splatoon are sharing their excitement about using the special weapon in Splatoon 3's maps, and finding the best strategies for doing so. Of course, those that didn't experience the series until more recently are also excited to see what all the fuss is about!

The original Splatoon seems to be getting a lot of love from Nintendo lately. In addition to the Kraken Royale's return, Splatoon 3 will be bringing back Inkopolis through the game's Expansion Pass. Inkopolis was the setting for the original Splatoon game, and players that purchase the Expansion Pass will have the option of using it as the hub in Splatoon 3. It's a fairly minor addition, but players that travel to Inkopolis during Splatfests will have the opportunity to check out performances by Callie and Marie, the legendary Squid Sisters! Hopefully Nintendo will continue to bring back more elements from the original Wii U title; personally, I'd like to have Squid Jump back!

Did you use the Kraken in the original Splatoon? Are you happy to see elements from the original game returning?