Nintendo Switch Getting Two More GameCube Remasters This Year

The Nintendo GameCube was a criminally underrated console during its time on the market, offering some of the very best video games ever released. Several of these are starting to find their way to Nintendo Switch, including Metroid Prime just a few days ago, and Tales of Symphonia on February 17th. However, two more GameCube games are set to arrive on Nintendo Switch this summer: Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean, and Baten Kaitos Origins. The two RPGs will be offered in new package titled Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, which is set to release this summer.

A trailer for Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Experience a remastered collection of the classic RPGs that were originally released on Nintendo GameCube when Baten Kaitos Ⅰ & Ⅱ HD Remaster soars onto #NintendoSwitch this summer! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/ZcdOBmSbzE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2023

The Baten Kaitos games were originally developed by Monolith Soft and tri-Crescendo, and published by Bandai Namco. Upon their release in 2003 and 2006, the two games received strong critical praise, but failed to find a significant audience. Monolith Soft became a Nintendo subsidiary in 2007, and all shares of the company were purchased in 2012. Over the years, the company has earned a strong following thanks to its work on the Xenoblade franchise, but Monolith Soft has long hoped to see a Baten Kaitos revival. Last year, Bandai Namco made headlines when it began hiring for an unannounced remaster contracted by Nintendo, and it seems very likely that Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is that game.

More than 20 years after its release, it's nice to see the GameCube's library getting more respect now than it ever did back then. While several of the platform's best games will soon be on Nintendo Switch, there are still a lot of great games that remain stranded on the system. Eternal Darkness: Sanity's Requiem springs to mind, and fans have been begging for years to see The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, as well. Hopefully, all of these recent remasters are the start of a much bigger trend!

