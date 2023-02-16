Metroid Prime GameCube Developers Reveal Disappointment With Nintendo Switch Remaster

Last week, Metroid Prime Remastered released on Nintendo Switch, giving a whole new audience a chance to experience the GameCube classic. While the remaster is getting strong critical praise, Zoid Kirsch doesn't seem happy with one aspect of the Switch version. Kirsch served as a senior gameplay engineer on the GameCube version, and stated on Twitter that he was "let down" to find that the remaster does not actually credit the original team. Instead, the credits for Metroid Prime Remaster offer a blanket statement covering the "Metroid Prime original Nintendo GameCube and Wii version development staff."

The Tweet from Kirsch can be found embedded below.

While many studios did amazing work on the remaster, I'm let down Metroid Prime's Remaster does not include the full original game credits. I worked with so many amazing people on the game and everyone's name should be included in the remaster, not just a single card like this. pic.twitter.com/Yvojf9f9Mq — Zoid Kirsch (@ZoidCTF) February 11, 2023

Following Kirsch's Tweet, Metroid Prime tech lead Jack Mathews chimed in, calling the lack of credit "shameful." The fact of the matter is, Metroid Prime Remastered would not have existed without the work of people like Mathews and Kirsch in the first place. Metroid Prime Remastered is built on the game that the original team members created, and their names are just as important to see listed as any others. The credits might not matter to a lot of gamers, but they are important to the developers who spend years of their lives making sure that these games make it to market. Hopefully Nintendo will add their names to the credits through an update!

Credit in the video game industry has been a hot topic over the last few years, as more developers have brought to light the way that so many go uncredited. This isn't just an issue that occurs with remasters; in 2021, staffers on Metroid Dread noted that they were left out of the credits despite spending a substantial amount of time on the title before leaving developer MercurySteam. More recently, developers on The Callisto Protocol noted that they were also left out of the credits despite significant work on that game. Clearly, this is something that the video game industry as a whole needs to be better on!

[H/T: Destructoid]