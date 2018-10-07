New and Snowy ‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ Gameplay Revealed

Publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob have revealed a slither of new Spyro Reignited Trilogy gameplay, featuring the iconic Icy Speedway.

For those that don’t know: Icy Speedway refers to the second Autumn Plains Speedway in Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage. In it, you fly around a snowy realm while burning down Eskimos, avoiding serpents laying in the freezing water, and navigating through rings.

It gets a little chilly on the Icy Speedway. Bring a sweater. pic.twitter.com/7ZSeLCikE7 — Spyro (@SpyroTheDragon) October 3, 2018

One of the trickier parts of the game, Icy Speedway challenged players to fly through 50 rings in a certain amount of time, as well as offer other items to collect along the way.

For many, especially us younger Spyro players, the Icy Speedway was one of the most vexing parts of the game. However, hopefully the modernization of the second title and our older ages will make this part of Spyro less problematic.

I remember as a kid doing so bad at these levels because of the timer. So my dad and I had the great idea of covering up the timer with a piece of cardboard to make the whole thing less stressful. And it worked, we started beating them after that. True story. — Jake K (@Jake_WK) October 3, 2018

I always hated the speedways in Spyro but now I’m pumped and can’t wait to play the speedways! — Brandon Jolin (@brandon_jolin) October 3, 2018

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is poised to release worldwide on November 13 via the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment, there is no official word of a Nintendo Switch release.

For more news and coverage of the game, click here. For more on what the collection entails, here’s an official pitch:

“The original roast master is back! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD. Spyro is bringing the heat like never before in the Spyro Reignited Trilogy game collection. Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro: Year of the Dragon. Explore the expansive realms, re-encounter the fiery personalities and relive the adventure in fully remastered glory. Because when there’s a realm that needs saving, there’s only one dragon to call.”