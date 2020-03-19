Square Enix Issues New Statement on Coronavirus and Final Fantasy 7 Remake Release Date

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a massive change in the way the video game industry does business. Conferences have been cancelled, and the industry as a whole has started to move towards a work-from-home strategy. While some publishers, such as CD Projekt, don’t expect delays for the year’s biggest games, others seem less confident. Square Enix seems to fall into the latter category. The publisher issued a statement today addressing Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s April 10th release date. While the publisher has made no official decision to delay the game, it’s quite clear that there are concerns over what the distribution situation will be at that point.

“We know that many of our fans are looking forward to the upcoming release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, and we want to reassure everyone that we are still moving forward with an April 10 release date,” said Square Enix. “While our goal is to ensure that everyone can play the game on day one, it is increasingly likely that deliveries may be affected in select markets due to supply chain disruptions and potential brick-and-mortar retail closures resulting from governmental quarantine policies.

We are in constant contact with our distribution and retail partners and are actively monitoring the situation for distribution of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE. As we receive more information about specific country-level distribution details, we will update you. We appreciate your patience and understanding as the situation develops over the coming days and weeks.”

For fans of digital purchases, it seems likely that things will proceed as planned. However, those who pre-ordered the game from retailers might not receive the game until a later date. While that news will likely bring some frustration from fans (particularly those that ordered either of the game’s special editions), this is very likely the kind of thing that is going to be a bit more common in the coming days, and it seems clear that Square Enix is working towards getting the game out as soon as possible.

Of course, those who haven’t yet pre-ordered the game might want to consider going the digital route. It will make it more likely that those gamers will be able to play the game on day one, and those who do pre-order through the PlayStation Store can get a cool Midgar/Eulmore theme if they also own Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers.

Did you pre-order Final Fantasy VII Remake? Are you concerned about a potential delay? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!