Stadia Announces Six New Pro Titles for June

Each month, Google Stadia Pro subscribers get access to a handful of free games to download. On June 1st, a new batch of titles will be made available to users, including Panzer Dragoon, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Get Packed, Little Nightmares, and Superhot. Additionally, on June 16th, The Elder Scrolls Online will be added as a free download, as well. In a typical month, Stadia Pro users gets access to two or three free games, so six is a bit unusual to say the least! Even better, this month's promotion offers a fairly strong batch of games, and there's a lot of genre variety, as well.

It's certainly a great time for new players to try Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. A Season 3 pass for the fighting game was recently announced by developer nWay. The pass will add a trio of new fighters to the game, as well as other changes. Readers can find out more details about the game's latest DLC offerings right here. Battle for the Grid is also the first fighting game to offer cross-play across five different platforms (Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam being the others), so Stadia users will have plenty of opponents to match up against online!

Panzer Dragoon is an equally exciting offering. The title is a remake of the Sega Saturn classic. Developed by Forever Entertainment, the game faithfully recreates the rail shooter, albeit with a significant graphic upgrade, and a handful of other new features. The remake was released in March, so it's also a fairly recent release, as well!

New month, new games! On June 1, claim five more games for free with #StadiaPro. Check out our blog for all the details: https://t.co/wajseBOCMe pic.twitter.com/qVmdAqQGjd — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) May 28, 2020

Unfortunately, a new batch of Pro games means that last month's offerings will no longer be available for free. May's free titles, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, SteamWorld Heist, and The Turing Test will revert to paid titles as of June 1st. However, those that have already claimed these games for free will still be able to play them without charge; Stadia Pro users that have yet to download them will want to do so quickly!

